Police appeal to find man wanted in connection with robbery in Spalding
Police have launched an appeal to find a man wanted in connection with robbery.
Lincolnshire Police have said that Kamil Dudek, 27, is also wanted on recall to prison.
He is thought to be in or around the local area of Spalding.
If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, there are a number of ways to get in touch with police:
By calling Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting reference numbers 23000722817 (Robbery) / 23000727692 (Recall to prison).
By emailing DC James Wood, [email protected], quoting the same reference numbers in the subject line.
You can also report anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.