Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man in connection with a knife point robbery at a bookies in Market Deeping.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “The robbery took place at S&D Bookmakers in Market Deeping at about 4pm on 13 June.

“It was alleged that a man entered the bookmakers holding a knife and asked the cashier to hand over cash before making off from the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Appleyard

“An unknown quantity of cash was taken. No one was injured and no arrests have been made.”

Lincolnshire Police have now released a picture of 34-year-old William Appleyard, who is wanted in connection with the robbery.