Police appeal to find man wanted for six thefts and possession of drugs

Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man, believed to be in the South Holland area.

Lincolnshire Police said Benjamin Jenkins is wanted in connection with a number of offences.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Can you help us to locate Benjamin Jenkins, 40, from the South Holland area?

“He is wanted in connection with six thefts between December 2023 and Jan 2024 and in relation to a court warrant for possession of cannabis.

“He is believed to be in the local area.

“Officers are conducting proactive patrols to find him, and we are hoping that an appeal to the public may help our efforts.

“We would remind people that it is an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest.