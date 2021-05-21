Police appeal to find man wanted for failing to supply headstones to customers
Police have launched an appeal to trace a man wanted for failing to supply headstones to customers.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 12:27 pm
Julian Karl Gaunt was due to appear for a pre-trial hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 13 May.
After Gaunt failed to appear on this date, a court warrant was issued for his arrest.
Gaunt is aged 52 and from Spalding.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 with occurrence number 21000262510.