Police appeal to find Luke French who has links to Peterborough

Police want to speak to French in connection with an attempted burglary

Essex police want to speak to Luke French in connection with an investigation into an attempted burglary in Brentwood and a recall to prison. He has links to Windsor, Beaconsfield, Aldgate, Wembley, Uxbridge, and Peterborough. The 31 year-old is described as 5ft 5ins tall, medium build, with green eyes, and freckles. He has a tattoo of the word ‘Frenchy’ in between two stars on his left hand, the letters ‘D.T.A’ on his right hand, and a star on his right wrist. Anyone with information should contact police on 101.