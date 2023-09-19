Police appeal to catch Peterborough rapist continues as arrested man is released without charge
An appeal to catch a man who raped a woman in Peterborough is continuing after a man arrested over the attack has been released without charge.
The victim, a woman in her 30s, was attacked between 2.30am and 3.50am on 20 August in the underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road.
A police appeal was launched following the attack, with an e-fit image of the suspect released by detectives.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Tuesday, September 12. Two days later, Cambridgeshire Police said the man had been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
Now police have confirmed no further action will be taken against the man.
An appeal to catch the culprit is still active.
Cambridgeshire Police said the attacker is described as a Black or Asian man in his 20s, of skinny build, with black curly hair. He was wearing beige trousers, a white t-shirt, white trainers and a light beige jacket.
Detective Chief Inspector Sherrie Nash said: “I’d like to appeal to anyone who saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the area between 1am and 4am.
“We’d also like to speak any drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area of Bourges Boulevard, Taverners Road or Westfield Road.”
Anyone with information should visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website quoting 35/62429/23. People can also call 101.
There is also the opportunity to report anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.