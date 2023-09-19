Police appeal to catch Peterborough rapist continues as arrested man is released without charge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An appeal to catch a man who raped a woman in Peterborough is continuing after a man arrested over the attack has been released without charge.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was attacked between 2.30am and 3.50am on 20 August in the underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police appeal was launched following the attack, with an e-fit image of the suspect released by detectives.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to trace

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Tuesday, September 12. Two days later, Cambridgeshire Police said the man had been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Now police have confirmed no further action will be taken against the man.

An appeal to catch the culprit is still active.

Cambridgeshire Police said the attacker is described as a Black or Asian man in his 20s, of skinny build, with black curly hair. He was wearing beige trousers, a white t-shirt, white trainers and a light beige jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Sherrie Nash said: “I’d like to appeal to anyone who saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the area between 1am and 4am.

“We’d also like to speak any drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area of Bourges Boulevard, Taverners Road or Westfield Road.”

Anyone with information should visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website quoting 35/62429/23. People can also call 101.