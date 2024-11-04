The dog was seized by police and was later put down after being disclaimed by its owner.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a dog attack which left two women with serious injuries.

The attack by a mixed breed dog happened at about 10.45am today in the area of Papworth Street, March.

Two women were taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance with serious but not life-threatening bite injuries.

The dog was seized by police and was later put down after being disclaimed by its owner.

The breed of the dog is not clear, but it is believed to be mixed and not covered by dangerous dog legislation.

Another man who stepped in to help control the dog suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment. The women remain in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who has video footage, to contact them on 101, quoting incident 153 of today.