Police appeal for witnesses after BMW stolen in Bourne
Police have launched an appeal after a BMW was stolen from a property in Bourne.
Lincolnshire Police said the burglary is believed to have happened at around 3am on, Tuesday 25 March, at a property on Haydock Park Drive. A grey BMW was reported stolen, but it has since been recovered.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity or seen any suspicious people or cars in the area in the early hours of the morning or the night of Monday 24 March.”
Anyone with information should contact investigating officer DC Jack McGhee [email protected] quoting incident 14 of 25 March in the subject line.