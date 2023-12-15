Police appeal for witnesses after altercation between Porsche and Kia drivers in Bourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation between a Porsche driver and a Kia driver.

The drivers of black Kia Sorrento and a silver Porsche Cayenne were stationary at the traffic lights opposite Tesco in South Road, Bourne just before 9am on November 1 when the altercation is alleged to have taken place.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “If you have dashcam and were driving or parked in that area between 8.40am and 8.50am on 1 November, we would ask that you check your camera to see if you have captured an incident involving the vehicles in question.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

“We appreciate that several weeks have passed since the incident took place, but we have moved on to a new avenue of investigation which is why are now appealing for help from our community.

“If you have time to check your footage, or have other information which might help, your information could aid our investigation.