Police appeal for information after Swastikas sprayed on cricket club door

An appeal has been launched after racist graffiti was sprayed on a Peterborough cricket club house over the weekend.

Hampton Cricket Club was hit by the vandalism on Saturday evening, with their club house door covered in the signs.

A spokesman for the club said investigations were now ongoing to try and find the culprits. The spokesman said: “Unfortunately we discovered some racially themed graffiti at the cricket ground on Saturday evening.

The vandals struck at Hampton Cricket Club

"This has been reported to the Police and we are working with the School and Vivacity to see if anything has been picked up on the numerous cameras around the playing fields.

"Obviously we are disappointed this has occurred. We are hoping to catch the culprits and ensure this is just a one off incident at Clayburn Road.”

It is thought the incident happened between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.