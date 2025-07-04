Police appeal for information after man fled scene of head-on collision in Whittlesey

Police are urging a man who ran from the scene of a head-on crash in which two men were seriously injured to come forward.

A silver Toyota Yaris heading eastbound was in collision with a blue Volvo V40 in North Bank, Whittlesey, at about 12.51am on June 29.

Both vehicles left the carriageway, with the Volvo careering into a ditch.

Two men in the Toyota, aged 27 and 30, had to be cut free by firefighters and were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volvo fled the scene. Searches of the area were carried out to no avail and now officers are appealing for him to get in touch.

Now police have launched an investigation and have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with any information, including any dash cam or video doorbell footage, are urged to report this to police online via this link quoting reference 35/48185/25. Call 101 if you do not have internet access.