Police appeal for help to trace absconded prisoner with links to Cambridgeshire

Aldred Stanley

Aldred Stanley (also known as Alfred Stanley) (43) was found to be missing from Hollesley Bay prison around 3pm on Saturday,.

Initial enquiries have failed to locate Stanley, who is serving a 15 year sentence for Arson / Robbery / Offences related to Conspiracy to Steal and to Commit Burglary.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, big build, with very short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos on both arms.

Stanley has connections to the Cambridgeshire area.