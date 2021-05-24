Police appeal for help to trace absconded prisoner with links to Cambridgeshire
Police are appealing for help to find an absconded prisoner with links to Cambridgeshire.
Aldred Stanley (also known as Alfred Stanley) (43) was found to be missing from Hollesley Bay prison around 3pm on Saturday,.
Initial enquiries have failed to locate Stanley, who is serving a 15 year sentence for Arson / Robbery / Offences related to Conspiracy to Steal and to Commit Burglary.
He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, big build, with very short dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos on both arms.
Stanley has connections to the Cambridgeshire area.
Suffolk Police are asking anyone who may have seen him or anyone with information about where he is to contact police on 101. The public should not approach him or take any further action.