Police appeal for help to identify man following sexual assault in Peterborough underpass

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking through an underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road, in Peterborough, at about 9.20pm on 30 May when she was approached by a man who asked her for a lighter,” a spokesperson for Cambs Police said.

“The suspect then sexually assaulted her, but she fought back and broke away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information has been asked to visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website quoting 35/39383/25. Alternatively call 101. There is also the opportunity to report anonymously via Crimestoppers.