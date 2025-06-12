Police appeal for help to identify man following sexual assault in Peterborough underpass

By Gemma Gadd
Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:33 BST

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault.

“The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking through an underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road, in Peterborough, at about 9.20pm on 30 May when she was approached by a man who asked her for a lighter,” a spokesperson for Cambs Police said.

“The suspect then sexually assaulted her, but she fought back and broke away.”

Anyone with information has been asked to visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website quoting 35/39383/25. Alternatively call 101. There is also the opportunity to report anonymously via Crimestoppers.

