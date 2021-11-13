Police appeal for CCTV after Land Rover and quad bike stolen from garage

Police appeal

The two vehicles were taken from a garage in Greatford between midnight and 12.30am on Tuesday, November 9.

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said; “If you were in the area just prior to, or during these times and think you noticed something untoward, get in touch.

“We are also appealing for any CCTV and dash cam footage from the area during that time.

“If you think you can help us, there are several ways to contact us:

“By calling 101 quoting incident 66 of 9th November.

“By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident 66 of 9th November in the subject line.