Police appeal for CCTV after Land Rover and quad bike stolen from garage
Police are appealing for witnesses after a Land Rover Defender 90 and a Yamaha quad bike were stolen from a garage near Stamford.
The two vehicles were taken from a garage in Greatford between midnight and 12.30am on Tuesday, November 9.
A Lincolnshire police spokesman said; “If you were in the area just prior to, or during these times and think you noticed something untoward, get in touch.
“We are also appealing for any CCTV and dash cam footage from the area during that time.
“If you think you can help us, there are several ways to contact us:
“By calling 101 quoting incident 66 of 9th November.
“By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident 66 of 9th November in the subject line.
““If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”