Police appeal after Waitrose supermarket targeted by ram raiders

Police have launched an appeal after ram raiders targeted the Waitrose supermarket in Oundle.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 11:26 am
Crime

The raid happened at about 2.30am yesterday (Monday) at the store in East Road, Oundle.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire police said: “The offender/s cut the bollard from the shop front and rammed the ATM with a 4x4. They weren’t successful however and made off empty-handed.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact us by calling 101 quoting ref number 22000030223.”