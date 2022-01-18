Police appeal after Waitrose supermarket targeted by ram raiders
Police have launched an appeal after ram raiders targeted the Waitrose supermarket in Oundle.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 11:26 am
The raid happened at about 2.30am yesterday (Monday) at the store in East Road, Oundle.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire police said: “The offender/s cut the bollard from the shop front and rammed the ATM with a 4x4. They weren’t successful however and made off empty-handed.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact us by calling 101 quoting ref number 22000030223.”