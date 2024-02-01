News you can trust since 1948
Police appeal after robbery at Peterborough petrol station

Robbery happened on Tuesday (January 30)
By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Feb 2024, 09:35 GMT
An appeal has been launched following a robbery at a Peterborough petrol station.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the services on Whittlesey Road.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.40pm Tuesday to reports of a robbery at Apple Green Services, Peterborough.

The robbery happened on Tuesday evening

“Officers attended but the suspects had left the scene. A crime has been raised for robbery and an investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or via 101 quoting reference 35/6900/24.”