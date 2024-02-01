Police appeal after robbery at Peterborough petrol station
Robbery happened on Tuesday (January 30)
An appeal has been launched following a robbery at a Peterborough petrol station.
The incident happened on Tuesday at the services on Whittlesey Road.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.40pm Tuesday to reports of a robbery at Apple Green Services, Peterborough.
“Officers attended but the suspects had left the scene. A crime has been raised for robbery and an investigation is ongoing.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or via 101 quoting reference 35/6900/24.”