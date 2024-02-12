Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries in the same night in Parkway, Nassington.

The incidents happened between 8.30pm on Sunday, February 4, and 7.30am on Monday, February 5, when two properties were burgled.

Witnesses or anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.