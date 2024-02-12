Police appeal after pair of burglaries in Nassington near Peterborough
Both burglaries happened overnight earlier this month
Police officers are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries in the same night in Parkway, Nassington.
The incidents happened between 8.30pm on Sunday, February 4, and 7.30am on Monday, February 5, when two properties were burgled.
Witnesses or anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident numbers 24000072512 and 24000072602 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.