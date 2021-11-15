Police appeal after driver flees scene after crashing into Peterborough house

Police have launched an appeal after a driver crashed a car into a house in Peterborough in the early hours of this morning - before fleeing the scene.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 15th November 2021, 11:17 am
Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash

The crash happened at 2.48am today (Monday) in Vergette Street, Peterborough.

A white Audi A3 crashed into the property on the corner of Vergette Street and Bedford Street.

A police spokesman said: “The driver, only described as male, white and wearing a cream top, fled the scene and we’re trying to trace him. The car was an Audi A3 estate. There were no injuries at the scene, just damage to the property itself.

“We would urge anyone with information about what happened to contact us on 101 or via online reporting, quoting Crime Ref 35/78688/21”

The car has not been moved yet, and the road is blocked while structural engineers are called to make the property safe.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash Pic: Adam Collins