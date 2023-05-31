Lincolnshire Police are trying to trace a driver that may have witnessed a serious collision in Market Deeping in December.

Just before 6.20pm on Friday December 9, 2022, a serious collision happened on the A1175, with the junction of Cross Road, at Market Deeping.

Two vehicles were involved, a silver Mercedes S300L and a black Kia Niro.

Police are appealing to find a driver that may have witnessed a crash in Market Deeping.

The Kia Niro was travelling on the A1175 towards Spalding. The Mercedes was at the junction of Cross Road with the A1175. Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are trying to trace the driver of a car that was also travelling on the A1175, and turned left into Cross Road, immediately before the collision happened.

They believe the driver to be a witness who stopped at the scene and may have information that will assist their investigation and whose details were not recorded at the scene.

The driver is described as a man in his 50s or early 60s with white hair, but balding on top. He is 5 foot 7 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall.

This information has now become more relevant as the investigation progresses. A woman in her 50s has been summoned to court for an offence of causing a serious injury by driving without due care and attention.

nyone with information is asked to email PC Amy Burnett at [email protected] or call 101 extension 3295851. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org