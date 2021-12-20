Police appeal after cash machine stolen

Crime news

We were called to the Nationwide Building Society on West End, Holbeach at 2:30am on Friday morning and found significant damage to the building, and the ATM stolen.

A flat bed truck and a 4 x 4 are believed to have been used in the offence. A teleporter was also stolen from a nearby location and used to remove the ATM from the building.

Lincolnshire police would like to appeal to anyone who saw any vehicles matching these descriptions in the area at or around this time to contact officers. They would like to hear from anyone who believes they saw or heard anything that may be connected to this incident.

If you have any information:

Please call 101 with reference number 26 of 17 December.

Alternatively, email [email protected] with incident 26 of 17 December in the subject box.