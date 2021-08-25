Police appeal after cable theft near Peterborough causes day of disruption on the railways
Police are appealing for information after two metres of cable was stolen from the railways near Peterborough - causing a day of disruption.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 5:23 pm
The theft happened between Peterborough and Huntingdon in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Train services heading north and south of the city suffered delays and cancellations all day as a result.
A British Transport Police spokesman said; “Over night 2 meters of cable was cut and stolen in Peterborough causing delays and cancellations to passenger and freight services on the East Coast Mainline.
“If you see anybody acting suspiciously or trespassing on the railway please contact us.”
To contact British Transport Police text 61016 or call 999 in an emergency.