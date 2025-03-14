Police appeal after burglary bid in Oundle

Police say an attempt was made to steal a vehicle

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Oundle.

Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened in Creed Road in the town between 10.45pm on Wednesday, March 12, and 7.30am on Thursday, March 13, when the unknown offender/s attempted to steal a vehicle but left empty handed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000146012 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.