Police appeal after burglaries at Anglian Water sites across Peterborough, Ramsey and Cambridgeshire

Burglaries took place in Peterborough, Ramsey, St Neots and Abbotsley.

Police are appealing for information and asking people to be vigilant after a series of burglaries at Anglian Water sites in Cambridgeshire.

The break ins have happened at sites from November until March 19, with detectives linking the offences.

Included in the offences are an incident at about 5am on November 17, where thieves broke into a site in Third Drove, Fengate, Peterborough, and stole cable.

Thieves breaking into Third Drove in Fengate.

At about 10.30pm on February 11, a site in Stocking Fen Road, Ramsey, was broken into with cable again being targeted.

A month later, on March 13, a man was captured on CCTV entering a site in Huntingdon Road, St Neots, but nothing was taken.

Five days later, on March 18, thieves attempted to steal fuel from a site in Potton Road, Abbotsley, but were unsuccessful.

The following day a second attempt was made in St Neots with three men seen breaking in, before they left empty handed.

PC Bradleigh Bucknell said: “We’re appealing to anyone who has information about these break ins to contact us.

“In addition to this, we’re asking people who live near Anglian Water sites to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/83406/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.