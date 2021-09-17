Police appeal after attempted theft of ATM in Peterborough

Police tape off the JET petrol station in Werrington. Photo: Steve Robinson.

The incident took place at just before 2:30am in the early hours of this morning (September 17) at the JET petrol station on Lincoln Road, Werrington.

Four men, wearing masks arrived in a transit van and made their getaway in a dark BMW. They were unsuccessful in their attempts.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “There was an attempted theft of the ATM machine at the garage reported at about 2.20am.

“Four men involved were wearing masks. They used a white Transit van that was left at the scene and a dark, believed to be black, BMW that they used as a getaway car in the direction of Morrisons.

“They failed to get the ATM.”