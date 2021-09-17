Police appeal after attempted theft of ATM in Peterborough
Police have issued an appeal after the attempted theft of an ATM in Peterborough.
The incident took place at just before 2:30am in the early hours of this morning (September 17) at the JET petrol station on Lincoln Road, Werrington.
Four men, wearing masks arrived in a transit van and made their getaway in a dark BMW. They were unsuccessful in their attempts.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “There was an attempted theft of the ATM machine at the garage reported at about 2.20am.
“Four men involved were wearing masks. They used a white Transit van that was left at the scene and a dark, believed to be black, BMW that they used as a getaway car in the direction of Morrisons.
“They failed to get the ATM.”
“Anyone with information should contact police via our web chat service or online forms, quoting incident 43 of September 17. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”