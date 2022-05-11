Police and council have started work to move travellers on from a park in Peterborough.

An illegal camp was set up at Thorney Park last week, with a large number of caravans setting up at the site.

Residents living near by have complained about human waste and rubbish being left on the park, as well as late night noise coming from the camp.

Police

Today a Peterborough City Council spokesperson confirmed work was being carried out to move the group on.

The spokesperson said: “"Peterborough City Council has started the process to move the group. As part of this a Section 77 notice was issued which expired at noon on Tuesday (10 May).

"We are now in the process of obtaining a court date and are in contact with the police."

Yesterday

Chief Inspector Oliver Warsop, from Cambridgeshire police, said: “We were contacted on Thursday (5 May) with reports of an unauthorised encampment in Thorney.

“Neighbourhood officers have visited the site to engage with the people at the encampment, as well as the wider community, and we are liaising with partners to resolve the situation.”

The action comes after Peterborough MP Paul Bristow wrote a letter to city council chief executive Matthew Gladstone raising residents concerns about the camp.