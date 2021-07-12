‘Pockets of disorder’ in Peterborough but police praise behaviour of most fans in city
Police have praised the behaviour of most football fans in Peterborough following England’s heartbreaking loss at Wembley last night.
Police issued a warning before the match, telling people to behave whatever the outcome of the match. And while a small number of arrests were made, Cambridgeshire police said the vast majority were well behaved.
There were six incidents of ‘domestic incidents’ in Peterborough, with a further 21 across the rest of Cambridgeshire.
While some fans watched at home, others went to pubs and bars in the city to watch the dramatic match unfold.
Not all arrests were related to the match, but this morning a force spokesman said: “It’s not coming home.
“Unfortunately, we have 18 people currently in our custody cells who didn’t come home either last night – they must have refused to listen to our Sterling advice yesterday
“Their alleged crimes include making threats to kill, dangerous driving, violent assaults, possessing offensive weapons, robbery and drink driving (to name a few).”
The spokesman added: “We thank football fans in Cambridgeshire who, on the whole, watched last night’s match responsibly.
“Extra patrols were in place throughout the county as we supported local pubs and businesses to help ensure it was a safe event for all.
“In parts of the county Italian supporters took to the streets to celebrate their success in a good-natured way.
“Although we saw small pockets of disorder in Cambridge and Peterborough after the match, we are pleased to report that no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.”