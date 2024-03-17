Plumber who worked in Peterborough jailed after leaving customers out of pocket

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Cambridgeshire plumber who worked in Peterborough has been jailed for three years.

Jason Landels, who traded as JL Heating and Plumbing, left vulnerable customers out of pocket and with incomplete work, a court heard.

He appeared at Huntingdon Crown Court this week after pleading guilty to fraudulent trading at a previous hearing.

Along with the jail sentence, the 38-year-old, of Grenadier Walk, Hardwick, was also issued with a 10 year Criminal Behaviour Order by the court prohibiting him from conducting his business in this way in the future.

The court heard how Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards started receiving complaints about Landels in December 2020. Some consumers reported paying him thousands of pounds and then struggling to get him to do the work. Many customers were left with incomplete work, substandard work that needed putting right by alternative tradespeople, or without having received any work at all for their money.

Elaborate stories would be given to explain his absence. He also stated he was Gas Safe registered, which he was not.

Trading Standards swiftly issued him with a legal warning in January 2021, at which point he declared himself bankrupt to evade the 20 County Court Judgements against him. However, Trading Standards continued receiving complaints and legal proceedings were commenced.

At this point he started to promise refunds to some of his customers, but none materialised.

In the case brought against him, 17 witness statements were gathered with offences mainly committed across Cambridgeshire but also within Peterborough.

Recorder Keightley, who presided over the case, said: “The rigours of running your own business were too much for you, but despite this you continued to offer services and take money from clients, knowing that work could not or would not be done.

“You left a large number of people out of pocket and severely inconvenienced, including during Covid. Moreover, you did this despite warnings and interventions at a number of points. In doing so, you put your needs and wants first.

“I have considered three victims in particular. It is plain that these vulnerable people were put to extraordinary inconvenience, cost and upset in a way that is significant. You took risks with little regard to the consequences. It is so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be justified.”

Jacqui Harvey, Head of Operations for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards said: “This prosecution sends a clear message that those who trade fraudulently, damaging the trust and confidence of our communities in local tradespeople, will be brought to justice.

“This wasn’t just a case of being left with a dripping tap. Some of the contracts were to facilitate the care of high-level dependants, leaving them in a desperate situation without suitable facilities. Others who were already dealing with complex health issues were left struggling to manage at home.

