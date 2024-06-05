Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The force says it received more than six months’ worth of calls in May

Police are urging the public to consider online ways of contacting them after receiving more than 20,000 calls to 101 last month.

101 is the non-emergency phone number which can be used to report crime such as anti-social behaviour, fraud, stolen or damaged property, and missing people.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary explained: “In May, the 101 line received more monthly traffic than it had in six months, with a total of 20,938 calls.

“The increased traffic leads to increased wait times for callers, including those who may not have online access.

“The force continues to encourage anyone who can to report non-emergencies online instead of calling 101.”

Police are reminding people that reporting through their website can be done anywhere, anytime, using any device with an internet connection, and follows the same process as calls to 101.

“Depending on issue, the person may be called back,” the spokesperson went on. “But they do not have to do anything further, unless they want to get back in touch with an update.”

Non-emergencies can also be reported via live web chat, and via direct message on Facebook and Twitter.

The force says that using online services is “often more efficient” and “helps to free up phone lines for those without internet access”.

Superintendent Neil Billany, head of demand, commented: “We are pleased to offer the people of Cambridgeshire various ways to get in touch to report non-emergencies.

“However, despite all these options, our 101 phone line remains under constant daily pressure.

“Whether you reach out via live webchat, social media or one of the reporting forms on our website, rest assured your submission will be assessed and dealt with by a real person.

“The only difference between calling 101 and reporting something online is the technology you use to make the report. The process on our end, and the outcome, will be the exact same.

“We are constantly developing and improving our contact methods to ensure everyone can reach us in the most efficient way.”