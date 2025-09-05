Pictured: Four men banned from keeping dogs after being caught hare coursing near Peterborough

Billy Joe Saunders (36), Maurice John Smith (36), Noah Stanley (54) and Noah Stanley (26) were convicted after sight dogs used for hunting were found in their possession and videos of the crime in action were found on their phones.

The sentences include depravation of their precious dogs, banned from keeping dogs, banned from coming into Lincs and surrounding forces with dogs during hare coursing season, and must pay £13,500 in kennelling fees.

The Lincolnshire Police Force Control Room received a call at 7.30am on 9 October 2024 that the occupants of a silver Mercedes ML were hare coursing at Wellend Bank, near Market Deeping.

The vehicle was spotted by an officer as well as multiple members of the public, who called in reports that a vehicle matching the description was speeding, “just coming off the fens covered in mud”, and filled with people who were “acting suspiciously”.

Coordinating their efforts, officers tracked the vehicle to Beach Bank where it was stopped.

Dogs, catapult and knife found in car

In the boot were two light-coloured Greyhound/lurcher-type dogs named George and Molly, and the car was covered in fresh mud up to its roof, indicating that it had recently been travelling off road.

Attempts had also been made to conceal the rear number plates with mud.

Further searches revealed a catapult and ball bearing in a camouflaged jacket, a locking knife under the rear seat.

PC Chris Windsor-Beck, from the Lincolnshire Police Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT), said: “They were all travelling from the south of the country and were unable to provide any good reason why they were in Lincolnshire at that time of the day with sight hounds used for hunting, catapults and a vehicle used in off-road driving.

“We have had reports that catapults and ball bearings have been used in recent months in illegal hunting, as well as against landowners who have confronted poachers on their land, so this was a really concerning find.

“When we started digging further into what had happened this included looking at the contents on their phones, and hare coursing videos were found on Billy Joe Saunders’ device which had been taken on the date of the incident reported. My concerns over the catapult were not without reasons; when Saunders was talking to officers, he made reference to catapulting the windows of our car instead of stopping next time.”

‘Damming’ video evidence

Police said that the videos found on their phones were damming.

They showed Noah Stanley Junior walking in a muddy field with a white sight hound, when a small animal believed to be a hare was seen, and the lead then slipped from the dog so it could chase the hare.

Another video showed Stanley Junior again slip the lead and send the dog off towards a hare which was clearly visible, while a voice, believed to be that of Billy Joe Saunders, encouraged it. The hare was then caught. Another showed Maurice Smith with a device believed to be a thermal camera, a tool often used by hare courses while they locate potential prey through their body heat. Landmarks in the videos were matched to the Welland Bank area.

PC Windsor-Beck added: “We had the hard evidence that they were hare coursing, so there was nothing to do but accept guilt. Hare coursers are drawn to Lincolnshire because of its flat, open terrain, and often, the activity involves gambling, and there can be a range of other criminal activities, including theft, criminal damage, violence and intimidation – but our team is fighting back with every report. They are not welcome here, or anywhere else in the county.”

The sentencing hearing

All four had previously pleaded guilty to trespassing with intent to search for or to pursue hares with dogs and a second offence of being equipped for searching for or pursuing hares with dogs.

A sentencing hearing was heard at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 30 June and continued 4 September 2025.

Billy Saunders aged 36, Holwell Lane, Essendon, Hatfield, Noah Stanley, aged 54 and Noah Stanley, aged 26, both of Shire Lane, Chalfont St Peter, Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire and Maurice Smith, aged 36, New Fairplace Hill, Burgess Hill, West Sussex were all handed depravation orders for Molly and George the two lurcher dogs, the silver Mercedes car, all hare coursing paraphernalia, a locking knife and mobile phone. They must each pay £3375 compensation for kennel and welfare fees. They each must also pay CPS costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £114. Add CBO sentence on 4 Sept

Maurice Smith was also disqualified from keeping dogs for ten years and must undertake 120 hours of unpaid work. He was given a Criminal Behaviour Order for 10 years.

Billy Saunders, Noah Stanley (54) and Noah Stanley (26) were disqualified from keeping dogs for five years and must each undertake 60 hours of unpaid work. Each man was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order for five years.

The CBOs mean the four men cannot enter between 31 July and 30 April (Recognised as hare coursing season) the county of Lincolnshire or any of the five counties under the East of England agreement wih or in the company of dogs of any breed. (Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Northampton, Nottinghamshire). and not to enter in any of the five counties under the East of England agreement with any instruments to be used for poaching either during the day or night-time.