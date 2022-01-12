Peterborough’s Thorpe Wood Police Station reduces opening hours in January due to staff sickness
Peterborough’s Thorpe Wood Police Station will have reduced opening hours this month.
The station will no longer be open until 10pm, but hours will vary throughout the month.
A police spokesman said this was due to staff sickness, and plans were in place to return to normal opening hours next month.
The opening hours this month will be:
Wednesday 12th January 8am-6pm
Thursday 13th January 8am-6pm
Friday 14th January 8am-6pm
Saturday and Sunday 15th and 16th January 8am-8pm
Monday 17th January 8am-6pm
Tuesday 18th January 8am-5pm
Wednesday 19th January 8am-8pm
Thursday 20th January 8am-8pm
Friday 21st January 8am-8pm
Saturday and Sunday 22nd and 23rd January 8am-5pm
Monday 24th January 8am-8pm
Tuesday 25th January 8am-8pm
Wednesday 26th January 8am-8pm
Thursday 27th January 8am-6pm
Friday 28th January 8am-5pm
Saturday and Sunday 29th and 30th January 8am-5pm
Residents are able to contact police online using their website reporting pages, or via the web-chat service. This service connects you with a call handler in the control room who will be able you help you in real time.
You can also contact police on 101 for non-emergencies, 999 in emergencies or use Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111