Peterborough’s Thorpe Wood Police Station reduces opening hours in January due to staff sickness

Thorpe Wood Police Station

The station will no longer be open until 10pm, but hours will vary throughout the month.

A police spokesman said this was due to staff sickness, and plans were in place to return to normal opening hours next month.

The opening hours this month will be:

Wednesday 12th January 8am-6pm

Thursday 13th January 8am-6pm

Friday 14th January 8am-6pm

Saturday and Sunday 15th and 16th January 8am-8pm

Monday 17th January 8am-6pm

Tuesday 18th January 8am-5pm

Wednesday 19th January 8am-8pm

Thursday 20th January 8am-8pm

Friday 21st January 8am-8pm

Saturday and Sunday 22nd and 23rd January 8am-5pm

Monday 24th January 8am-8pm

Tuesday 25th January 8am-8pm

Wednesday 26th January 8am-8pm

Thursday 27th January 8am-6pm

Friday 28th January 8am-5pm

Saturday and Sunday 29th and 30th January 8am-5pm

Residents are able to contact police online using their website reporting pages, or via the web-chat service. This service connects you with a call handler in the control room who will be able you help you in real time.