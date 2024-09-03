Peterborough's Queensgate Bus Station partially closed after window smashed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Appeal for witnesses after criminal damage reported

There has been disruption at Peterborough’s Queensgate Bus Station today after a window was smashed.

Part of the station has been closed following the incident last night (Monday).

As a result, some bus services will not be leaving from the station – but from a car park across the road.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Buses said: “Due to an ongoing incident at Queensgate all services due to leave from Bays 1A to 10 will be leaving from Acland Street. We have colleagues in Queensgate to help direct passengers. We will keep you updated when further information is available.”

It is not known when the station will be fully re-opened again.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called yesterday (2 September) at about 8.35pm with reports of a damaged pane of glass at the bus station at Queensgate Shopping Centre, Westgate. A crime has been raised for criminal damage and an investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 101 or visit our webchat and quote 35/64588/24.”