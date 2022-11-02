The RSPCA is appealing for information after a youth was seen setting alight a live mouse in Peterborough.

The incident happened on Sunday 9 October in Bellona Drive, Stanground, when a large group of youths were seen in the area.

The RSPCA said that a witness reported hearing one of the boys in the group shout he was going to burn the mouse - and then could be seen laying the defenceless animal on a bench and setting it alight.

The RSPCA are appealing for information after the mouse was set on fire

The witness said that the mouse jumped off the bench in a bid to escape, but the youth caught it again and burned the animal.

It is believed the poor mouse died in the attack.

The incident has also been reported to Cambridgeshire police.

The RSPCA said it is thought that a girl in the group had been filming the horrifying incident on her phone.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We are really concerned to hear about this incident and what happened to this poor mouse. No matter what the species animal cruelty is not acceptable and it is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act.

“People must remember that all animals must be respected and treated with kindness and we are grateful to the members of the public who reported this to us.