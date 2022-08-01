A woman who drove almost four times over the drink drive limit with a child in the back of the car has been sentenced.

Jurate Rimgailiene was spotted by Cambridgeshire police driving a yellow Nissan Juke along the A1198 near Caxton in south Cambridgeshire on 24 June with no rear lights.

Officers put on their blue lights and sirens to signal to Rimgailiene to pull over but she continued driving around the area for almost 30 minutes swerving across lanes and driving well under the speed limit before stopping in Cambourne at about 11.45pm.

Jurate Rimgailiene was given a suspended sentence

The 34-year-old was escorted from her vehicle by officers who said she was unsteady on her feet and slurring. Inside the car they found a seven-year-old boy sat in the back.

At the roadside she gave a breathalyzer reading of 172 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – almost five times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes. In custody two hours later she blew 131 microgrammes – the reading the courts have to take into account when sentencing.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (28 July), Rimgailiene, of Crocus Grove, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to stop and was given a 12 week sentence suspended for 12 months.

She was also disqualified from driving for 32 months.