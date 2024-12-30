Peterborough woman who claimed she didn't know cannabis was in car sentenced for supplying drugs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who tried to claim she didn’t know drugs were in her car has been sentenced for being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Gabriella Batchelor, 25, was arrested in Lime Kiln Avenue, West Town, Peterborough, on 14 March 2021 after she was found driving a white Volkswagen Polo suspected to be involved in drug dealing.

Neighbourhood Support Team officers were on patrol in the area when they saw what they believed to be a drug deal taking place from the Polo.

Batchelor and her two passengers – Hubert Berus, 23, and Serkan Mengene, 33 – were all detained for a search when officers found more than £500 in cash and six mobile phones inside the car, along with a large bag of cannabis which had been dropped immediately outside.

Class A drugs were also found on both Berus and Mengene.

In interview, Batchelor claimed she was out food shopping when she was arrested and claimed she didn’t know the men had drugs with them in her car.

However, a download of her mobile phone uncovered messages relating to the supply of cannabis.

Batchelor, of Belsize Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (24 December) where she was sentenced to seven months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

She must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months, as well as a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Berus, of Earls Close, Fletton, Peterborough, was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of cannabis. On 4 October this year, he was jailed for three years and two months in relation to separate drug offences, with the 2021 offences to lie on file.

On 22 August this year, Mengene, of London Road, Fletton, Peterborough, was ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

Detective Constable Jacob Reeves, who investigated, said: “This was a good spot by our Neighbourhood Support Team who were in the area due to concerns about it being a drug dealing hotspot.

“Batchelor tried to plead ignorance, however she was caught out by the evidence found on her own mobile phone.”