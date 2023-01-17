Peterborough woman to stand trial after pleading not guilty to murdering husband
Andrew Smith (70) died in December 2021
By Stephen Briggs
A woman accused of murdering her husband will stand trial later this year.
Lorraine Smith (64) Beauvale Gardens, Gunthorpe, is accused of murdering Andrew Smith (70) at some point between December 11 and December 13 2021.
She appeared at Peterborough Crown Court via video link on Tuesday, January 17, where she entered a not guilty plea to murder.
Her trial is scheduled to start at the court on May 10 this year.
She was remanded into custody until the trial begins.