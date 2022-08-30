Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman who used a family funeral to give drugs to another mourner who was on day release from prison has been jailed.

Elizabeth Kinlan, (49), attended the funeral in Orton Malborne, Peterborough, on February 3 along with the inmate.

When she hugged the man, who was being accompanied by prison staff at the time, she shamelessly placed the package into his pocket.

Elizabeth Kinlan passed class A drugs to a mourner at a family funeral

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prison staff spotted the exchange and the package was confiscated.

Analysis of the contents revealed crack cocaine, cannabis, heroin and cocaine worth up to £5,500.

This incident followed a burglary on 27 November where Kinlan and accomplice Connor Polwin, 26, stole a handbag and a television from a property in Kilham, Orton Goldhay.

Neighbours were awoken at 6am by the sound of smashing glass as Polwin broke into the property and was seen handing the bag to Kinlan who stayed outside.

Kinlan, of Paynels, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, admitted supply of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis and cocaine, as well as burglary.

Polwin, also of Paynels, admitted a count of burglary.

Last week the pair appeared at Peterborough Crown Court, where Kinlan was jailed for 30 months.

At the same hearing Polwin was sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity.Following the sentencing hearing, PC Bethany Reynolds, from Cambridgeshire Police said: “Using a family funeral as an opportunity to supply class A drugs is callous to the point of almost being beyond belief.

“Luckily, the guards spotted this blatant attempt to hand the package over and avoided these substances getting inside the prison.

“Drugs ruin the lives of people trapped in addiction. They can also be linked to other crimes such as violence and burglary; causing misery for the wider community.