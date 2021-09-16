Peterborough woman charged over two burglaries
A woman has been charged with two burglaries at homes in Peterborough.
Leanne Ginns, 27, was arrested by the force’s Acquisitive Crime Team yesterday morning (September 15) at her home in St Margaret’s Road, Fletton.
She has since been charged with burgling homes in Burystead, Stanground, on August 7, and St Margaret’s Road on 26 August, including theft of items including a kettle, computer, games consoles, cash and mobile phones.
Ginns has also been charged with harassment by repeatedly asking someone for money.
She has been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today.
Advice on how to best protect your home from being burgled can be found on Cambridgeshire Police’s website https://bit.ly/3AgftSE.