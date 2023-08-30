Peterborough wedding guest banned from the roads after being caught drink driving

A man who was caught drink driving in Peterborough on the way home from a wedding has been disqualified.

Darren Lewis, 47, was arrested on the evening of 3 August by officers from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team who were on patrol in the Newborough area.

The officers heard over the radio about a suspected drink driver nearby and came across the blue Ford Fiesta in Guntons Road.

Lewis was banned from the roads for 20 months

Lewis told the officers he was driving home from a family wedding and had only had two drinks; however, a roadside breath test gave a reading of 96 – almost three times the legal limit – resulting in his arrest.

Whilst in custody, Lewis was breath tested again for an evidential sample, where the result was 78 – still more than double the legal limit of 35.

Lewis, of Ashridge Walk, Yaxley, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (23 August) where he pleaded guilty to drink driving and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

He must also pay a fine of £120, £105 in court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Arresting officer PC Kieran Teanby, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Unfortunately for Lewis, we were in the right place at the right time – I expect spending the night in a custody cell was not the way he wanted to end his day.

“Getting behind the wheel after a couple of drinks is not worth the risk, therefore my plea is to do the right thing and make other arrangements if you know you are going to be consuming alcohol.”