The results were significantly affected by 42 arrests at one match against Cambridge.

Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium recorded the most arrests per 10,000 attendees during the 2022/23 season.

The conclusion was drawn by security experts Get Licenced using arrest figures from the season.

The average attendance for the season was 9,016.

Police and football fans in the city centre before the Cambridge game in 2022.

This was then multiplied by the number of home games in the season to get a total season attendance of 207,368.

There were 63 arrests around Posh matches during the season, meaning a total of 3.04 arrests per 10,000 attendees.

This saw Posh top the standings ahead of Barrow’s Holker Street with 2.61 and Rochdale’s Crown Oil Arena with 2.01; the only three stadiums with a figure over 1.

There were no arrests at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium and Harrogate Town’s The Exercise Stadium.

The total arrest figure for Posh home matches 2023/24 dropped right down to just nine arrests.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “During the 2022-2023 season we saw a spike in arrests due to a large-scale disorder following a match between Peterborough United and Cambridge United, however last season just nine arrests were made which reflects the usually good-natured games at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“We work closely with Peterborough United Football Club to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees of matches at the stadium.

“The majority of fans behave responsibly, however in the past we have seen a small number who chose to behave in a wholly unacceptable way, and action has been taken against them, including imposing Football Banning Orders and criminal convictions.”

A Posh club spokesperson said: “42 of those arrests were from the Cambridge fixture which was extensively reported and the detail of those arrests are in the public domain.

“The other arrests are mainly down to pro effective and pro collaborative policing. Working together ahead of games.”