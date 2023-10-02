Peterborough United top League One table for football-related arrests during 2022-23 season
Peterborough United fans topped the table for most football-related arrests in League One during the 2022/23 season.
Data released by the Home Office showed that 35 Posh fans were arrested during the season where Posh made it to the play-off semi-finals; joint on the figure with Bolton Wanderers.
Derby County fans were arrested on 34 occasions.
Across all the divisions, 35 arrests places Posh joint 15th, with West Ham leading the way with 89 arrests.
The statistics:
Posh vs Morecambe- August 6, 2022- 1 arrest for violent disorder
Posh vs Lincoln City- August 20, 2022- 2 arrests for public disorder
Derby County vs Posh- August 27, 2022- 1 arrest for violent disorder
Portsmouth vs Posh- September 3, 2022- 1 arrest for possession of pyrotechnics
Posh vs Cambridge- October 29, 2022- 22 arrests for public disorder, 1 arrest for violent disorder
Posh vs MK- December 29, 2022- 1 arrest for public disorder
Sheffield Wednesday vs Posh- March 4, 2023- 1 arrest for violent disorder
Posh vs Derby County- March 25, 2023- 1 arrest for public disorder
Posh vs Ipswich Town- April 22, 2023- 2 arrests for public disorder
Sheffield Wednesday vs Posh- May 18, 2023- 1 arrest for throwing missiles
In total, there were 68 arrests in matches involving Posh, 32 for Posh and 36 for rival fans; including 13 Cambridge fans arrested in the October derby and five MK fans in December arrested for public disorder.
Banning orders
Throughout the season, 11 Posh fans were given banning orders, the most since 13 were given out in the 2017/18 season.
This takes the total of Posh fans given banning orders since 2015 to 92.
Across the country, arrests at football matches in England have reached a nine-year high.
There were 2,264 arrests during the 2022-23 season, an increase of 66 from the previous campaign and the highest total since the 2013-14 season.
Arrests for the possession for Class A drugs saw a marked rise, rising by 200 since last season.
There were also 682 new football banning orders issued last season, the highest number issued since 960 in the 2010-11 season.