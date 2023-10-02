Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United fans topped the table for most football-related arrests in League One during the 2022/23 season.

Data released by the Home Office showed that 35 Posh fans were arrested during the season where Posh made it to the play-off semi-finals; joint on the figure with Bolton Wanderers.

Derby County fans were arrested on 34 occasions.

Police and football fans in the city centre before the Peterborough United vs Cambridge United match in October.

Across all the divisions, 35 arrests places Posh joint 15th, with West Ham leading the way with 89 arrests.

The statistics:

Posh vs Morecambe- August 6, 2022- 1 arrest for violent disorder

Posh vs Lincoln City- August 20, 2022- 2 arrests for public disorder

Derby County vs Posh- August 27, 2022- 1 arrest for violent disorder

Portsmouth vs Posh- September 3, 2022- 1 arrest for possession of pyrotechnics

Posh vs Cambridge- October 29, 2022- 22 arrests for public disorder, 1 arrest for violent disorder

Posh vs MK- December 29, 2022- 1 arrest for public disorder

Sheffield Wednesday vs Posh- March 4, 2023- 1 arrest for violent disorder

Posh vs Derby County- March 25, 2023- 1 arrest for public disorder

Posh vs Ipswich Town- April 22, 2023- 2 arrests for public disorder

Sheffield Wednesday vs Posh- May 18, 2023- 1 arrest for throwing missiles

In total, there were 68 arrests in matches involving Posh, 32 for Posh and 36 for rival fans; including 13 Cambridge fans arrested in the October derby and five MK fans in December arrested for public disorder.

Banning orders

Throughout the season, 11 Posh fans were given banning orders, the most since 13 were given out in the 2017/18 season.

This takes the total of Posh fans given banning orders since 2015 to 92.

Across the country, arrests at football matches in England have reached a nine-year high.

There were 2,264 arrests during the 2022-23 season, an increase of 66 from the previous campaign and the highest total since the 2013-14 season.

Arrests for the possession for Class A drugs saw a marked rise, rising by 200 since last season.