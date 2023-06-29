The Posh forward- who scored 29 goals last season- has now been sent vile messages via Instagram from two different users all for appearing in a Team of the Season pack on popular video game FIFA 23.

Clarke-Harris once again shared the message online which called him the N-word, the C-word in reference to his ethnicity as well as using monkey emojis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, he received a similar message, which read” “f*** get out of my tots pack. I hate you” and was followed by a series of monkey emojis.

Jonson Clarke-Harris has been sent racial abuse online. Photo: Joe Dent.

TOTS refers to Team of the Season in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team mode where players are awarded special cards with increased stats based on their real-life form.

In response, Clarke-Harris said: “I really don’t like to post profanity in my social media where a lot of minors follow me but there comes a point when these people need to be exposed and everyone needs to understand the level of racism me and other ethnic players receive over a football game.”