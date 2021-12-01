Peterborough United fan charged with disorder offences around Huddersfield and Bristol City matches

The offences took place on the dates of home matches against Huddersfield Town and Bristol City.

The 25-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on November 2 at The Peacock public house, in London Road, in connection with using threatening behaviour towards a Huddersfield Town fan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While in custody he was further arrested in connection with a disorder following a game against Bristol City on October 2.

On Tuesday, (November 30), he was charged with affray as well as using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke violence.