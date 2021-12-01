Peterborough United fan charged with disorder offences around Huddersfield and Bristol City matches
A Posh fan has been charged with affray and a public order offence related to incidents around the recent Huddersfield and Bristol City home matches.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 5:44 pm
The 25-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on November 2 at The Peacock public house, in London Road, in connection with using threatening behaviour towards a Huddersfield Town fan.
While in custody he was further arrested in connection with a disorder following a game against Bristol City on October 2.
On Tuesday, (November 30), he was charged with affray as well as using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke violence.
He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on January 14.