Peterborough United condemn racist abuse suffered by striker Jonson Clarke-Harris
The Posh forward- who scored 29 goals last season- was sent vile messages on Instagram from two different users in as many days earlier this week; all for appearing in a Team of the Season pack on the popular video game FIFA 23.
Clarke-Harris shared the second message he received on Wednesday on his account, which called him the N-word, the C-word in reference to his ethnicity as well as using monkey emojis.
Posh have now confirmed that it is taking action over the messages.
A club statement said: “Peterborough United Football Club are disgusted with the racist abuse that has been sent to striker Jonson Clarke-Harris over the last few days and are in conversation with the EFL, PFA and the relevant authorities.
“The messages that have been sent to Clarke-Harris are quite frankly abhorrent and have no place in society. The football club are doing all we can to support Jonson at this time.”
On Tuesday, he received a similar message, which read” “f*** get out of my tots pack. I hate you” and was followed by a series of monkey emojis.
TOTS refers to Team of the Season in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team mode where players are awarded special cards with increased stats based on their real-life form.
In response, Clarke-Harris said: “I really don’t like to post profanity in my social media where a lot of minors follow me but there comes a point when these people need to be exposed and everyone needs to understand the level of racism me and other ethnic players receive over a football game.”
It is not the first time Clarke-Harris has been racially abused in football. In September 2017, he reported a Bradford fan to police after he was racially abused during a match while playing for Rotherham.