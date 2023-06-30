News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Peterborough United condemn racist abuse suffered by striker Jonson Clarke-Harris

Peterborough United have condemned racist abuse suffered by Jonson Clarke-Harris online.
By Ben Jones
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:41 BST

The Posh forward- who scored 29 goals last season- was sent vile messages on Instagram from two different users in as many days earlier this week; all for appearing in a Team of the Season pack on the popular video game FIFA 23.

Clarke-Harris shared the second message he received on Wednesday on his account, which called him the N-word, the C-word in reference to his ethnicity as well as using monkey emojis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh have now confirmed that it is taking action over the messages.

Jonson Clarke-Harris has been sent racial abuse online. Photo: Joe Dent.Jonson Clarke-Harris has been sent racial abuse online. Photo: Joe Dent.
Jonson Clarke-Harris has been sent racial abuse online. Photo: Joe Dent.
Most Popular

A club statement said: “Peterborough United Football Club are disgusted with the racist abuse that has been sent to striker Jonson Clarke-Harris over the last few days and are in conversation with the EFL, PFA and the relevant authorities.

“The messages that have been sent to Clarke-Harris are quite frankly abhorrent and have no place in society. The football club are doing all we can to support Jonson at this time.”

On Tuesday, he received a similar message, which read” “f*** get out of my tots pack. I hate you” and was followed by a series of monkey emojis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TOTS refers to Team of the Season in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team mode where players are awarded special cards with increased stats based on their real-life form.

In response, Clarke-Harris said: “I really don’t like to post profanity in my social media where a lot of minors follow me but there comes a point when these people need to be exposed and everyone needs to understand the level of racism me and other ethnic players receive over a football game.”

It is not the first time Clarke-Harris has been racially abused in football. In September 2017, he reported a Bradford fan to police after he was racially abused during a match while playing for Rotherham.