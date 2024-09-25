Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

During his term in office, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston, has supported the county in securing £2,255,599 of Safer Streets funding.

Peterborough is set to continue to benefit from funding designed to make the city’s streets safer until 2025.

A total of £820,000 has been secured for the area in the latest Safer Streets Funding round (Safer Streets 5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has been allocated £820,000 (the maximum allocation) until March 2025.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston.

The funding has been allocated to the city’s Community Safety Partnership (CSPs), made up of local partners including from the police, local authority, fire service, health service and probation.

These are known as the “Responsible Authorities”. CSPs can address local issues that policing alone cannot solve, such as bike theft, fly tipping, anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

Safer Streets 5 was specifically launched to tackle neighbourhood crime, violence against women and girls and anti social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Peterborough, the funding has been put to use to prevent and build resilience to burglary in areas of Peterborough through installing Ring Doorbells and other security measures on houses that have either been victim to burglary or are close to homes that have been burgled in the last 12 months.

In Peterborough, security experts are undertaking the first of a number of home upgrades and three new CCTV cameras have been ordered to make public spaces safer in Park ward.

Additionally, all residents who have been a victim of burglary in the last 12 months have been contacted and offered security surveys of their homes and crime prevention devices such as Ring Doorbells and additional window locks.

The CSP has also been investigating concerns about anti-social behaviour which was been reported to the body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Problem-Solving Co-ordinator has engaged in multiagency work to tackle ASB, particularly in the city centre. This has involved: - Extending the use of Public Space Protection Orders - Starting a graffiti log for partner agencies - Supporting the installation of additional CCTV and lighting to provide reassurance

to local communities - Attending community engagement events as part of the Alliance initiative - Assisting in the delivery of the Peterborough element of Safer Streets 5

Additionally, Cambridgeshire Constabulary has been given an extra £1 million to help combat ASB and serious violence across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

A new county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour and serious violence means that extra daily visible patrols are taking place in 20 areas in Cambridgeshire.

The funding will be discussed at the meeting of the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Panel on Wednesday (September 24, 1:30pm).