Peterborough thief who stole Jack Daniels from Morrisons and bags from New Look jailed

Jay Steen ordered to pay more than £400 in compensation

A prolific thief who stole cash from a car in Eastgate – as well as goods from a number of Peterborough stores has been jailed.

Jay Steen, 29, was arrested outside the Lido in Bishops Road after he was seen by officers on patrol in Peterborough city centre who knew he was wanted for numerous theft offences.

Steen, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (10 June) where he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison. He has also been ordered to pay £130 in compensation to Morrisons, £344 in compensation to Tesco, and £10 in compensation to the victim after admitting all offences:

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Theft of bags of an unknown value from New Look, Queensgate shopping centre, on 6 May

Theft of bottles of Jack Daniels worth £130 from Morrisons, Lincoln Road, Walton, on 31 May

Theft of £10 from a car parked in Bishops Road, Eastgate, on 3 June

Theft of bags of an unknown value from New Look, Queensgate shopping centre, on 4 June

Theft of a bottle of spirit of an unknown value from Tesco in Staniland Way, Werrington, on 5 June

Theft of alcohol of an unknown value from Tesco in Staniland Way, Werrington, on 7 June

PC Eden McClymont, who investigated, said: “Theft, regardless of the value, can have a significant impact on the victim.