Peterborough thief who stole Jack Daniels from Morrisons and bags from New Look jailed
A prolific thief who stole cash from a car in Eastgate – as well as goods from a number of Peterborough stores has been jailed.
Jay Steen, 29, was arrested outside the Lido in Bishops Road after he was seen by officers on patrol in Peterborough city centre who knew he was wanted for numerous theft offences.
Steen, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (10 June) where he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison. He has also been ordered to pay £130 in compensation to Morrisons, £344 in compensation to Tesco, and £10 in compensation to the victim after admitting all offences:
Theft of bags of an unknown value from New Look, Queensgate shopping centre, on 6 May
Theft of bottles of Jack Daniels worth £130 from Morrisons, Lincoln Road, Walton, on 31 May
Theft of £10 from a car parked in Bishops Road, Eastgate, on 3 June
Theft of bags of an unknown value from New Look, Queensgate shopping centre, on 4 June
Theft of a bottle of spirit of an unknown value from Tesco in Staniland Way, Werrington, on 5 June
Theft of alcohol of an unknown value from Tesco in Staniland Way, Werrington, on 7 June
PC Eden McClymont, who investigated, said: “Theft, regardless of the value, can have a significant impact on the victim.
“I would like to thank the victims for quickly reporting to us and helping us to identify Steen, leading to his arrest.”