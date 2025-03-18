Peterborough thief who stole from Boots given suspended sentence - after steak knife fell from pocket
A thief who was found carrying a knife after stealing from a Peterborough store has been given a second chance by the courts.
Rachel Cronan, 37, was arrested after stealing £280 worth of cosmetics from Boots, in Bretton Centre, Peterborough, on 8 January.
Cronan hid the cosmetics in a Sainsbury’s plastic bag and during a confrontation with security, a steak knife fell from her pocket.
Cronan, of Lutton Grove, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for six months, after admitting theft from a shop and being in possession of a knife at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (11 March).
PC Luke Turner, who investigated, said: “There is no excuse when it comes to carrying a knife in public, and I am glad we were able to seize it before it could be used.
“Retail crime in the Bretton Centre is a current priority for the local Neighbourhood Policing Team, and I would like to encourage any business impacted by the issue to report it to us, regardless of the value.”