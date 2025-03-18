Peterborough thief who stole from Boots given suspended sentence - after steak knife fell from pocket

Rachel Cronan admitted theft from a shop and being in possession of a knife

A thief who was found carrying a knife after stealing from a Peterborough store has been given a second chance by the courts.

Rachel Cronan, 37, was arrested after stealing £280 worth of cosmetics from Boots, in Bretton Centre, Peterborough, on 8 January.

Cronan hid the cosmetics in a Sainsbury’s plastic bag and during a confrontation with security, a steak knife fell from her pocket.

Rachel Cronan appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court where she admitted the offences

Cronan, of Lutton Grove, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for six months, after admitting theft from a shop and being in possession of a knife at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (11 March).

PC Luke Turner, who investigated, said: “There is no excuse when it comes to carrying a knife in public, and I am glad we were able to seize it before it could be used.

“Retail crime in the Bretton Centre is a current priority for the local Neighbourhood Policing Team, and I would like to encourage any business impacted by the issue to report it to us, regardless of the value.”