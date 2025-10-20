Peterborough thief who stole energy drinks, nappies and chocolate worth £2600 jailed

A Peterborough thief who stole goods worth £2,600 – including socks, baby milk and chocolate – has been jailed.

Faruc-Emilian Alexandru was one of two thieves who were sentenced last week for the spree.

The eight offences occurred between September 2024 and October 2025 at stores across Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Nottinghamshire and included:

The theft of nappies, baby milk and socks worth a total of £412 from a store in Diss.

The theft of 25 cases of energy drinks worth £250 and 38 tubs of chocolate worth £168 from a store in King's Lynn.

The theft of goods worth £201.24 from a store in Gorleston.

Both men were sentenced at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

Alexandru, (36), of Cromwell Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to eight charges of theft from shops. He was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay £1378.50 compensation.

Viorel Constantin, (37), of Alma Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from shops. He was ordered to pay £440 costs and compensation.