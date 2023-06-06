Peterborough Tesco forced to close following break-in
Police were called to the Orton Wistow store in the early hours of Tuesday (June 6) morning.
By Ben Jones
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
A branch of Tesco in Peterborough was forced to close on Tuesday morning after a break-in.
Police were called to the Orton Wistow store at Napier Place and have begun an investigation. The store remained closed in the morning while they carried out their investigations.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “‘We were called at 5.25am this morning (June 6) to reports of a burglary at Tesco Express in Orton Wistow.
“Officers attended and an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made at this time.”