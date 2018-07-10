Peterborough teenagers facing jail spell after boy (15) was nearly killed in city park stabbing

Two Peterborough teenagers are facing a lengthy spell behind bars after a 15-year-old boy was nearly killed in a stabbing in a city park.

Mark Makundi (18) of Cissbury, Peterborough and Felix Marshall-Williams (16), of St Paul's Road, Peterborough were both convicted of wounding the boy at a trial at Peterborough Crown Court today (Tuesday).

Forensic officers at the scene following the stabbing

The 15-year-old nearly bled to death after a stab wound, inflicted by Marshall-Williams punctured his lung in an incident at Fulbridge Park on December 28 last year.

The Peterborough Telegraph can now reveal the identity of Marshall-Williams after applying to the court to have reporting restrictions lifted.

Marshall-Williams had admitted stabbing the boy - but claimed it was in self defence.

However, after just a few hours of deliberation, the jury returned unanimous verdicts this afternoon.

Officers cordoned off the park following the incident

Makundi was found guilty of possession of a knife by a majority decision - with 11 of the 12 jurors finding him guilty. Marshall-Williams had pleaded guilty to carrying a knife at a previous hearing.

Both teenagers were cleared of attempted murder.

Neither youth was sentenced today, as Judge Sean Enright said reports to consider dangerousness were needed.

Marhsall-Williams smirked as the verdicts were returned, but Judge Enright said: "They (the two defendants) should understand they have been found guilty of section 18 as a result of carrying knives in the street. The must understand significant sentences will follow."

Officers at the scene

The court heard how the incident started at about 3.30pm on December 28 as Makundi and a female friend walked along Fulbridge Road.

It was said the 15-year-old victim was playing football in 'the cage' area of the park - and enclosed hard surface used as a basketball court and football area.

The victim called out to Makundi and his friend, saying 'they were in the wrong area' and a short confrontation occurred.

Makundi and the girl left the area - only to return a few minutes later with Marshall-Williams. Both the boys were seen on CCTV in the area wearing hoods.

'The cage' where the stabbing happened

The CCTV showed the trio heading towards 'the cage' - only to be seen running away one minute and 14 seconds later - after the stabbing took place.

David Matthew, prosecuting, told the court the incident itself would have taken less than a minute. He said Makundi confronted the boy, before Marshall-Williams delivered the blows with the knife.

The pair were arrested a few days later, and initially Makundi denied being at the scene - but later changed his story, saying he had been at the scene but did not do anything.

Marshall-Williams initially denied he had a knife but accepted he had been at the scene - before changing his account when forensics found on a knife found at his home had the victim's DNA on it. He said he had initially denied having a knife as 'no-one would believe his account.'

The 15-year-old boy suffered one deep knife wound to his chest, which damaged his lung, and one other, smaller wound to his chest. He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital, and then later transferred to Papworth, where medics ‘saved his life with aggressive blood transfusions.’

Judge Enright said a commendation for the officer would be drawn up.

Scott Ivill, defending Marshall-Williams, said the reporting restriction which had been put in place banning the publication of his client's name, should remain in place because it could cause damage to the defendant for many years in the future.

However, the Peterborough Telegraph said the restriction should be lifted because of the serious and shocking nature of the case, and to act as a deterrent to other youngsters who carried knives.

Judge Enright said it was in the public interest for Marshall-Williams to be named.

The pair will be sentenced on a date to be confirmed.