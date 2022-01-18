Peterborough teen has hands and legs slashed by masked gang in terrifying knife robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses

The 18-year-old victim was walking from the direction of Cuckhoos Hollow, Werrington, towards Coniston Road, Gunthorpe, via the footpath next to the stream at about 10pm on Monday, January 10 when up to three men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas approached him from behind and knocked him to the ground.

They demanded he give them his jacket before one of the suspects pulled out a knife and slashed the victim’s legs and hands, which later required hospital treatment.

The victim’s phone is unaccounted for and is believed to have been taken by the offenders.

They are all described as male and wore dark clothing with their faces covered.

PC Trevor McSparron said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who might have been in the area between Larkspur Walk, Grasmere Gardens and Coniston Road areas of Gunthorpe around the time of the incident or just before and who might have seen something suspicious.”